Comparing of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.50 N/A -1.88 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 66.00% and its average target price is $116.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 73.2% respectively. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.