Comparing of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Since Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.51 N/A -1.88 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 80.81 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $25, which is potential 369.92% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 37% respectively. Insiders held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.