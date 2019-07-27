Comparing of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

We are contrasting Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 89 6.55 N/A 3.71 24.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 88.4%. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.