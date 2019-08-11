Comparing of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.06 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21.25, which is potential 356.99% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 79%. Insiders held roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.