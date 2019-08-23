Comparing of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 12.75%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Genmab A/S.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
