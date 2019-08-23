Comparing of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 12.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.