Comparing of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

As Biotechnology companies, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 20.29 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Risk & Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -3.61. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 517.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 57.08%. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.