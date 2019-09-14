Comparing of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)

Both Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 80 5.30 N/A 2.13 41.36 TheStreet Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akamai Technologies Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akamai Technologies Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. TheStreet Inc. on the other hand, has 0.18 beta which makes it 82.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival TheStreet Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. TheStreet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $80, while its potential downside is -11.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.4% of TheStreet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats TheStreet Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.