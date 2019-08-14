Comparing of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and Its Competitors

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Akamai Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.80% 6.50% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. N/A 76 41.36 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Akamai Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 2.78 2.74

$80 is the average target price of Akamai Technologies Inc., with a potential downside of -4.19%. The potential upside of the peers is 65.94%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Akamai Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Akamai Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akamai Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Akamai Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Akamai Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.