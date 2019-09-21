Comparing of Airgain Inc. (AIRG) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Both Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 204 6.94 N/A 7.27 28.55

In table 1 we can see Airgain Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, L3Harris Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Airgain Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

L3Harris Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $235.4 average price target and a 11.05% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares and 52.7% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares. About 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Airgain Inc. was less bullish than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Airgain Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.