Comparing of Air Industries Group (AIRI) and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (:)

Both Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (:) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.79 N/A -0.33 0.00 Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp N/A 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Air Industries Group and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Air Industries Group and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% 0% 0% Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air Industries Group and Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 25.74%. Insiders held roughly 21% of Air Industries Group’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.57% of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Air Industries Group beats on 5 of the 5 factors Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products include AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. The company also offers calibration and repair services. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.