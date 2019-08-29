Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 56.80 N/A -2.94 0.00

Demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a 83.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36. Competitively the average target price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 31.08% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 75.6%. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.