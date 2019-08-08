Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.87 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.11 beta. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.92 beta which makes it 192.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a 88.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a -9.61% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.