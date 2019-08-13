Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.88 N/A -5.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$36 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.98%. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 average price target and a 33.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.