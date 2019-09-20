Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

We are contrasting Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a 46.67% upside potential and an average price target of $33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 average price target and a 198.36% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.