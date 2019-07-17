Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.87 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 2.86% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.