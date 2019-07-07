Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We are comparing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.23 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cerecor Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, and a 73.24% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 94.44% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.