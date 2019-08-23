Comparing of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We are contrasting Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.65 beta is the reason why it is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 77.08% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $36. Competitively the average price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -0.91% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.