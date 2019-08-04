Comparing of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 2.97 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 981.08%. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.6, while its potential upside is 950.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.