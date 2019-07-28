Comparing of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

As Conglomerates businesses, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.44 N/A -0.58 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 3.20 N/A 0.10 108.48

Demonstrates AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Target Hospitality Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Target Hospitality Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Target Hospitality Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Ratings

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a 222.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5. On the other hand, Target Hospitality Corp.’s potential upside is 54.28% and its consensus price target is $13.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Target Hospitality Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares and 99% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. About 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Target Hospitality Corp. 1.61% 4.17% 5.81% 8.81% 0% 6.55%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Target Hospitality Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.