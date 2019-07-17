Comparing of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)

We will be contrasting the differences between AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -0.58 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 161.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.7. Competitively, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 203.03% at a $5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 23.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation -0.85% -0.29% 1.65% 4.7% 0% -0.29%

For the past year Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.