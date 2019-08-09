Comparing of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU)

Both AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.47 N/A -0.58 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 231.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.