Comparing of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX). The two are both Conglomerates companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.44 N/A -0.58 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 222.58% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. with consensus target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.