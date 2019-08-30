Comparing of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

As REIT – Residential companies, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|-13.59
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.27
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|0.86%
|-0.54%
|2.14%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.