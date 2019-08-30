Comparing of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCN) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)

As REIT – Residential companies, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment Corp. 26 -13.59 N/A -1.59 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.27 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AGNC Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.12% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.