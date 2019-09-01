Comparing of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group Holdings Inc. 19 74.92 N/A -0.41 0.00 Adobe Inc. 280 13.46 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Analyst Recommendations

AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Competitively Adobe Inc. has a consensus target price of $308.06, with potential upside of 8.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGM Group Holdings Inc. and Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.49% and 89.6% respectively. 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year AGM Group Holdings Inc. has -41.38% weaker performance while Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.