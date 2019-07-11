Comparing of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.43 N/A -5.99 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1%

Risk and Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.1 beta which makes it 110.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 62.23% upside potential and an average target price of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11% respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.