Comparing of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 37 -0.12 51.41M -5.99 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 137,902,360.52% -48.2% -38.6% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 174,446,666.21% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 31.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.