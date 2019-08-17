Comparing of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Both Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 24.50 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 141.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.