Comparing of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 21.81 N/A -5.99 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.65 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 19.24% at a $45 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.5, while its potential upside is 136.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 69.5%. About 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.34% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.