Comparing of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

We are comparing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 67.97 N/A -0.29 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential upside of 212.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.