Comparing of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 75.37 N/A -0.21 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.79 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Nektar Therapeutics is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Nektar Therapeutics has an average target price of $75.75, with potential upside of 124.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 96.4%. About 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.