Comparing of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 65.94 N/A -0.29 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.19 N/A 1.17 72.58

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Incyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s consensus price target is $91.13, while its potential upside is 19.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 94.7%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.