Comparing of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

We are comparing AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 62.87 N/A -0.29 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 55.14 N/A -3.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential upside of 66.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 60.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.