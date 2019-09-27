Comparing of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 15.30M -0.29 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 2 0.00 1.86M -4.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 584,415,584.42% -109.8% -85.5% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 74,818,986.32% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 21.13%. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.