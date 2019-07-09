Comparing of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 74.04 N/A -0.21 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.94 N/A -8.98 0.00

Demonstrates AgeX Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -82% -63.9% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Aravive Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 43.8% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.44% 2.24% 11.22% 0% 0% 52.51% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.