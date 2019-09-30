Comparing of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Agenus Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,270,325,273.36% 65.6% -54.1% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 252,811,735.94% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 87.97% for Agenus Inc. with consensus target price of $5. Competitively the consensus target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 219.93% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 79.9% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.