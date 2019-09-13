Comparing of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.64 N/A -0.80 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 22.79 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 64.20% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 10.6% respectively. Insiders held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.