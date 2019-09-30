Comparing of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 15 1983.61 N/A -2.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,270,325,273.36% 65.6% -54.1% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta indicates that Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s beta is 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Agenus Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 87.97%. Competitively the average target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $23, which is potential 53.54% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 23.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.