Comparing of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are comparing Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.47 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk & Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 60.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 137.34% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cassava Sciences Inc. looks more robust than Agenus Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.18%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.