Comparing of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agenus Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,293,958,239.24% 65.6% -54.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 463,990,741.23% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta is the reason why it is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Agenus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.80% and an $5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.