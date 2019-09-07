Comparing of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 61.29% upside potential. On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 74.78% and its consensus price target is $14. The information presented earlier suggests that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Agenus Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.