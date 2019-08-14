Comparing of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) and Its Peers

We are comparing Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Accident & Health Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aflac Incorporated has 69.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 84.39% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Aflac Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.15% of all Accident & Health Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aflac Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac Incorporated 0.00% 12.10% 2.10% Industry Average 8.53% 9.40% 1.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Aflac Incorporated and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac Incorporated N/A 51 12.83 Industry Average 500.78M 5.87B 14.78

Aflac Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Aflac Incorporated is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Aflac Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac Incorporated 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.00 2.71

$54.5 is the consensus price target of Aflac Incorporated, with a potential upside of 2.99%. The potential upside of the peers is 32.20%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Aflac Incorporated’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aflac Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aflac Incorporated -2.37% -5.7% 4.82% 11.1% 13.62% 15.54% Industry Average 0.60% 2.44% 9.31% 16.96% 8.48% 20.08%

For the past year Aflac Incorporated has weaker performance than Aflac Incorporated’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that Aflac Incorporated is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aflac Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 0.90 which is 9.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aflac Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aflac Incorporated’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides products designed to protect individuals from depletion of assets comprising accident, cancer, critical illness/care, hospital indemnity, fixed-benefit dental, and vision care plans; and loss-of-income products, such as life and short-term disability plans in the United States. The company sells its products through sales associates and brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. Aflac Incorporated was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.