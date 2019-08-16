Comparing of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

We will be comparing the differences between Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 14.90 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.79 beta indicates that Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Xencor Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Xencor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

Affimed N.V. has a 196.30% upside potential and an average price target of $8. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.38 average price target and a 5.08% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Affimed N.V. had bearish trend while Xencor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.