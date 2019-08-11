Comparing of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.79 beta. In other hand, Savara Inc. has beta of 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Savara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affimed N.V.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 172.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Affimed N.V. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.7% and 44.9%. Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders are 8.15%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.