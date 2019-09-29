Comparing of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.34 52.57M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Affimed N.V. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Affimed N.V. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,677,680,735.89% -22.7% -11.2% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,140,000.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.79 shows that Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Affimed N.V. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 94.77% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.