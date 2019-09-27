Comparing of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affimed N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affimed N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed N.V. 1,693,653,826.81% -22.7% -11.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,969,276,882.73% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Affimed N.V. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affimed N.V. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Affimed N.V. has a consensus target price of $8, and a 147.68% upside potential. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 325.53% and its average target price is $5. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Affimed N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares and 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Affimed N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Affimed N.V. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.