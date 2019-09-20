Comparing of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

As Asset Management businesses, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 93 1.90 N/A -2.51 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 16.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $101.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.