Comparing of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 99 1.76 N/A -2.51 0.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $101.5, while its potential upside is 26.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.86%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 2.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Royce Global Value Trust Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.