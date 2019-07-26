Comparing of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.00 N/A -2.51 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.60% and an $105 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.