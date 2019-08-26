Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.4% and 47.8% respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.43%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.