Comparing of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (GNMX) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 8.85 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta and it is 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 81.3%. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.